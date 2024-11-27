Explainer-'The Corrupt Solar Project': Adani embroiled in US findings of bribery scheme

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has been indicted by U.S. prosecutors for conspiring with executives of a formerly New York listed company to devise a $265 million scheme to bribe Indian officials to boost their solar energy business.

Adani and his executives have also been accused of making false and misleading statements to investors and lenders in the United States regarding the company's anti-bribery commitments and practices while raising money from them.

Adani Group denied the allegations as "baseless", while Indian government officials haven't commented so far.

Here is an overview of the investigation and allegations revealed in the U.S. indictment:

WHAT ARE THE MAIN ALLEGATIONS?

U.S. prosecutors charged Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani who is director at Adani Green, and six others in running an alleged bribery scheme related to renewable energy projects in India that benefitted the tycoon's company and India's Azure Power, which was listed on the NYSE until late 2023.

In 2020, the indictment shows, executives of Adani Green and Azure "knowingly and wilfully conspired" and agreed to "corruptly" offer, authorise and pay bribes to government officials in India to "obtain or retain business advantages".

"Gautam S. Adani and seven other business executives allegedly bribed the Indian government to finance lucrative contracts," said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James E. Dennehy.

Adani Green on Nov. 27 said Gautam Adani has been charged on three counts in the criminal indictment for alleged securities fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and securities fraud, but not the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Between 2021 and 2024, Adani raised more than $3 billion in loans and bonds, including from investors in the United States.

"Gautam and Sagar Adani were engaged in the bribery scheme during a September 2021 note offering by Adani Green that raised $750 million, including approximately $175 million from U.S. investors," the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

The Adanis earlier this year made misleading statements to the public, the Indian stock exchange and investors despite being made aware of the U.S. investigation in 2023, the prosecutors alleged.

HOW WERE BRIBES TRACKED, PAID?

Sagar Adani, executive director of Adani Green and nephew of Gautam Adani, used his mobile phone to track details of the bribes offered to Indian officials, U.S. authorities alleged.

In a meeting between some Adani and Azure executives in 2022, Gautam Adani detailed aspects of the bribery scheme including steps he personally took to offer money to government officials, the U.S. authorities said.

Story Continues