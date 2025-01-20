Explainer-What Trump's presidency could mean for Russia's rouble

By Gleb Bryanski

MOSCOW (Reuters) - With Donald Trump's pledge to quickly end the war between Ukraine and Russia, market players are starting to look at what impact that could have on the rouble, which became an outcast following sanctions.

HOW HAS THE ROUBLE FARED IN RECENT MONTHS?

The rouble started the year slumping to its weakest mark since March 2022 but has strengthened by about 10% since, becoming the best performing currency across emerging markets in 2025.

Despite U.S. energy sanctions imposed on Jan. 10, the currency is on track for its best month since emergency interest rate hikes, capital controls and other measures shored it up in the wake of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

In 2024, it started strengthening in mid-April as military advances marked a change of tide in Russia's favour and despite a decline in oil prices, Russia's main export commodity.

Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region reversed that. Rouble losses accelerated in November when Washington slapped sanctions on Gazprombank which handles energy export payments and served as the main conduit for foreign currency receipts.

WHAT IMPACT COULD ANY TRUMP-PUTIN TALKS HAVE?

Some analysts expect some Western sanctions on Moscow could be partially lifted should Trump hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin - although even Trump's advisers have acknowledged any resolution to the war is unlikely to come immediately.

Some expect a rally in the rouble driven by payments for Russian exports and resumption of some foreign investment amid a potential gradual re-integration into the global system.

Others point to huge deferred demand for imports from industries such as aviation or power generation, where existing needs for spare parts amount to tens of billions of dollars which could send the rouble into a free fall.

However, sanctions will likely mostly stay until a sustainable resolution to the war is found, which could take years.

WHAT IS THE VALUE OF THE ROUBLE?

The rouble has been driven by battlefield developments and sanctions rather than macroeconomic fundamentals, making it challenging to calculate its fair value.

Estimates are getting scarcer. Many international analysts have stopped publishing rouble research and calculations.

The Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX), Russia's main FX trading platform, and Russian banks have developed data products for the domestic market. Some non-Russian banks continue to supply rouble data to international data services.

The central bank said in a Jan. 17 report the real effective exchange rate, a measure used to approximate "fair value" of a currency, was 9% below its 10-year median.

Story Continues