Explainer-What happens when Russian gas supply to Europe via Ukraine ends?

(Reuters) - Russian gas supplies sent via Ukraine to Europe for more than 40 years are scheduled to end on January 1 after Ukraine's Naftogaz refused to renew its latest five-year transit deal with Russia's Gazprom.

Despite the war between the two countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Dec 19 said Kyiv might consider allowing the transit of Russian gas if payments to Moscow were withheld until the fighting ends.

Russian President Vladimir Putin a week later said there was no time left this year to sign a new deal.

Here is what we know about options for when Russian gas transit via Ukraine stops.

HOW BIG ARE THE VOLUMES?

Russia's supply to Europe has fallen dramatically in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022 which spurred the European Union to cut its dependence on Russian gas.

Moscow spent half a century building its European gas market share, which at its peak stood at about 35% but has fallen to about 8%.

As of Dec. 1 the EU received less than 14 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Russia via Ukraine, down from 65 bcm/year when the latest five-year contract began in 2020.

The European Commission has said that volume can be fully replaced by liquefied natural gas and non-Russian pipeline imports.

Moscow has lost market share to rivals such as Norway, the United States and Qatar.

Russia could earn around $5 billion on sales via Ukraine this year based on an average Russian government gas price forecast of $339 per 1,000 cubic metres, Reuters calculations show.

Ukraine earns between $800 million and $1 billion in transit fees per year.

EU gas prices rallied in 2022 to record highs after the loss of Russian supplies. With supplies set to end, EU officials and traders say a repeat of that rally is unlikely given the now modest volumes involved and the small number of customers remaining.

WHO IS AFFECTED?

The Ukraine route serves Austria and Slovakia.

Austria received most of its gas via Ukraine, while Slovakia takes around 3 bcm from Gazprom per year, about two-thirds of its needs.

Gazprom halted supply to Austria's OMV in mid-November over a contractual dispute but volumes held steady via the route as other buyers stepped in.

Slovakia has said the loss of Russian supply would not hit its consumption and that it has diversified supply contracts. Its main gas buyer SPP has contracts for non-Russian supply with BP, Eni, ExxonMobil, RWE and Shell.

WHAT OPTIONS DO BUYERS HAVE?

Most other Russian gas routes to Europe are shut including Yamal-Europe via Belarus and Nord Stream under the Baltic Sea.

Story Continues