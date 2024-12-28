‘Stealth Tax’ on Social Security Hurts More Retirees Each Year — How It Works

DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Social Security payments are largely determined by how much you paid into the program through payroll taxes during your working career. You could owe personal income taxes on them if they and other income reach a certain level in retirement. And thanks to annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs), a growing number of Social Security recipients now owe these “stealth” taxes on their benefits, financial experts say.

Find Out: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Check Out: Suze Orman: 2025 Social Security Changes You Need To Know About and Their Impacts

Although Social Security benefits are adjusted for inflation every year through COLAs, income tax thresholds for recipients have not changed since benefits were first taxed in 1984. This means that whenever benefits are increased, more seniors are exposed to income taxes on Social Security.

Why Seniors Are Paying Taxes on Their Benefits

Each year, a greater proportion of seniors hit the income thresholds and therefore must pay taxes on their benefits.

“This is a stealth tax,” Jordan Gilberti, senior lead planner and certified financial planner at Facet, told USA Today. “Everyone knows Social Security gets taxed, but rarely do they see how it’s taxed. People’s jaws would fall to the ground.”

He’s not the only one who feels that way. David Freitag, a financial planning consultant and Social Security expert at MassMutual, also referred to it as a “stealth tax” in an interview with CNBC.

Individuals with provisional income above $25,000 and joint filers above $32,000 have up to 50% of their Social Security income taxed. For individuals with provisional income above $34,000 and joint filers above $44,000, up to 85% of Social Security is taxed.

Provisional income includes your gross income, tax-free interest from bonds and other sources, and 50% of your Social Security benefits. For example, if you have $50,000 in income and receive $1,500 a month from Social Security, you’ll pay taxes on 85% of your $18,000 in yearly benefits, or $15,300.

Because of historically high COLAs the past couple of years, more seniors are now subject to the 85% tax. But if the thresholds had been adjusted for inflation over the years, the original $25,000 threshold would now be around $73,000, according to The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan advocacy group. The $32,000 threshold for couples would be $93,200.

Learn More: What a Middle-Class Social Security Check Could Look Like in 2025

The Biggest Concern With Tax Rules and Social Security

Critics contend that tax rules governing Social Security discriminate against older Americans who depend on the program for a big chunk of their retirement income. A survey from The Senior Citizens League found that 58% of older taxpayers want the Social Security thresholds adjusted.