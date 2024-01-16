Experience Co (ASX:EXP investor five-year losses grow to 44% as the stock sheds AU$19m this past week

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP), since the last five years saw the share price fall 45%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 31%. Even worse, it's down 17% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

After losing 13% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Experience Co isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years Experience Co saw its revenue shrink by 17% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. On the face of it we'd posit the share price fall of 8% compound, over five years is well justified by the fundamental deterioration. This loss means the stock shareholders are probably pretty annoyed. It is possible for businesses to bounce back but as Buffett says, 'turnarounds seldom turn'.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ASX:EXP Earnings and Revenue Growth January 16th 2024

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 7.1% in the last year, Experience Co shareholders lost 31%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Experience Co has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

