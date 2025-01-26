When should I expect my tax refund? Here's how long it should take and how to track it

Tax season begins Monday.

That's when the IRS officially starts accepting tax returns.

Many Americans are already counting on refunds. A recent survey conducted by Qualtrics for Intuit Credit Karma found that more than a third of taxpayers rely on their tax refunds to make ends meet. That rate was even higher, 50%, among millennials.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. adults also found, "of those who depend on their refund to make ends meet, nearly half (45%) say it’s because of the rising cost of living and necessities (i.e. housing, groceries). Others point to inflation (41%), living paycheck to paycheck (37%) and depleted savings (21%)."

Whether you're among them or just want your money, here's when you can expect your tax refund and how to track it.

When should I expect my tax refund?

It depends on how you file your taxes and how you choose to receive your refund.

If you file electronically and your return is accurate and complete, the IRS says it should take less than three weeks to receive your refund and even less time if you choose direct deposit.

If you mail in a paper return, the refund should be issued within roughly six to eight weeks of the date the IRS receives the filing, again assuming it's accurate and complete.

How do I track my refund for taxes?

Once you file your taxes, you can track your refund on the IRS website.

To do so, you'll need your:

Social Security number or individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN)

Filing status

Exact refund amount

The IRS says information is updated once daily, overnight. And once a refund is marked sent, "It may take 5 days for it to show in your bank account or several weeks for your check to arrive in the mail."

If there is an issue with your tax return requiring more information or additional review, the IRS will send you a letter and your refund could be delayed.

