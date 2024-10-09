When Can We Expect A Profit From Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV)?

Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Caravel Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral tenements. The AU$88m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$6.4m on 30 June 2024 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Caravel Minerals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Caravel Minerals is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2026, before turning a profit of AU$263m in 2027. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2027? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 96% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Caravel Minerals given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Caravel Minerals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

