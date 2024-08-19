Executive VP & COO Gerald Blotz Sells 35,000 Shares of Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI)

On August 15, 2024, Gerald Blotz, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI), executed a sale of 35,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 178,482 shares of Barrett Business Services Inc.

Barrett Business Services Inc, a provider of business management solutions, focuses on human resource management and payroll services. The company assists small and medium-sized businesses with a range of services including employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, payroll processing, and employee leasing.

The shares were sold at a price of $35.28 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,234,800. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, Gerald Blotz has sold a total of 35,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Barrett Business Services Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells over the past year.

Currently, Barrett Business Services Inc has a market cap of $915.084 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 19.18, which is above both the industry median of 17.59 and the companys historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Barrett Business Services Inc is $25.82 per share, making the current price of $35.28 signify a significantly overvalued status with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by a key insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders view the stock's valuation at current levels.

