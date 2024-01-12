On January 9, 2024, Steven Weber, Executive Vice President & CFO of Fair Isaac Corp (FICO), sold 136 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Fair Isaac Corp is a data analytics company that focuses on credit scoring services. It is best known for its FICO score, a measure of consumer credit risk. The company offers a range of products and services that are used by businesses to manage risk, fight fraud, build more profitable customer relationships, optimize operations, and meet strict government regulations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,463 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Steven Weber is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Fair Isaac Corp were trading at $1,159.66, giving the company a market capitalization of $30.17 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 71.76, which is above both the industry median of 26.85 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.68, with a GF Value of $690.13, indicating that Fair Isaac Corp is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Executive Vice President & CFO Steven Weber Sells Shares of Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Executive Vice President & CFO Steven Weber Sells Shares of Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

