Executive Vice President Allen Behr Sells 6,000 Shares of Nucor Corp

On December 19, 2023, Allen Behr, Executive Vice President of Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE), executed a sale of 6,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through this SEC Filing.

Nucor Corp is a leading manufacturer of steel and steel products. The company also operates through its subsidiaries in the fields of steel trading, steel recycling, and the production of raw materials. With a diverse product range and a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Nucor Corp serves various industries including construction, automotive, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,613 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, which includes 1 insider buy and 18 insider sells.

On the day of the sale, shares of Nucor Corp were trading at $176.5, resulting in a market capitalization of $43,420.084 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.96, which is below both the industry median of 12.68 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.21, with a GF Value of $145.92, indicating that Nucor Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may provide investors with insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

