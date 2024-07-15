Executive Director & President Paul Paradis Sells 1,645 Shares of Sezzle Inc (SEZL)

On July 12, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ:SEZL), sold 1,645 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 192,852 shares of Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle Inc operates as a financial technology company that provides payment platforms. The company's services allow consumers to make purchases and split the payment into smaller, interest-free installments.

Over the past year, Paul Paradis has sold a total of 30,370 shares of Sezzle Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company has seen a total of 45 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Sezzle Inc were priced at $84.43, valuing the company with a market cap of $484.659 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 37.57, which is above the industry median of 14.93 and also higher than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Sezzle Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.7, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Sezzle Inc.

