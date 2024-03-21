Mark Mondello, Executive Chairman of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL), has sold 50,000 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $126.09 per share, resulting in a total value of $6,304,500.

Jabil Inc is a global manufacturing services company that provides comprehensive electronics design, production, and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. Jabil Inc offers its customers electronics design, production, and product management services, utilizing its advanced and proprietary manufacturing processes and technologies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 170,000 shares of Jabil Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 31 insider sells.

Executive Chairman Mark Mondello Sells 50,000 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL)

On the valuation front, Jabil Inc's shares were trading at $126.09 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.185 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 21.66, which is lower than the industry median of 23.9 but higher than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $126.09 and a GF Value of $74.03, Jabil Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.7.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

