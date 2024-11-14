Exclusive-Russian Railways expects interest costs to hit $7 billion in 2025

By Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Marrow

(Reuters) - Russian Railways expects its interest payment costs to hit $7 billion next year, suggesting a rise of around $4 billion, a company document seen by Reuters shows, as businesses and the government blame high rates for slowing investment growth.

The state-owned monopoly, which transports an average of 3.3 million metric tons of cargo a day and is a key logistical cog in Moscow's industrial machine, is one of many businesses struggling with interest rates which have already hit 21%.

Although Russia's economy has recovered from an initial hit from Western sanctions in response to Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, GDP growth is now dependent on huge military spending.

This has fuelled persistent inflation and consumer spending, ultimately leading to economic overheating, which the Bank of Russia is trying to tackle with higher interest rates.

The central bank says widespread labour shortages are the root cause of the stubborn inflation and, as criticism mounts, its governor Elvira Nabiullina this week gave an impassioned defence of Russia's banking sector, which is on course for record annual profits, and her monetary policy.

The TsMAKP think tank of economists, which advises Russia's government, said the interest payment burden on companies had reached a five-year high in June, when rates were at 16%.

The bad news for Russian Railways, which is the country's largest employer with 685,200 people on the payroll as of the end of 2023, is that interest rates are expected to rise further before dropping, with the central bank forecasting its average rate range in 2025 at 17-20%.

Russian Railways' debt portfolio parameters are based on an average key rate of 16% in 2025, the document said. And it has a large amount of short and long-term debt pegged to the key central bank rate, filings show, meaning it will likely rise.

In April 2023, the central bank forecast that rates would be no higher than 7.5% in 2024, inducing many firms to take out floating rate loans, an approach that now looks misguided.

"As debt is refinanced at new interest rates, this burden will obviously grow and the spectrum of 'vulnerable' industries will expand," TsMAKP said in a report on Thursday.

Russian Railways and Russia's Ministry of Transport declined to comment on the document, which is part of materials for the group's upcoming presentation of its 2025 investment programme to the government, a person familiar with the matter said.

The company's net debt is seen rising to 3.90 trillion roubles ($39.6 billion) in 2025 from 2.54 trillion roubles as of June 30, 2024, the document showed.

