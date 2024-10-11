Exclusive-Russia tells exporters not to sell wheat at below $250 level at tenders - sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Agriculture Ministry has asked exporters to not sell wheat at below the $250 free-on-board (FOB) level at international tenders at a closed door meeting in Friday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Russia's Grain Exporters Union said the ministry also told exporters to engage in direct deals with buyers without third parties in a statement after the meeting. It said the Russian grain export potential is seen at 55-57 million metric tons in the 2024/25 season.

