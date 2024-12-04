Exclusive-Pernod Ricard denied breaching India law. Its lawyers said otherwise

By Aditya Kalra and Arpan Chaturvedi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An internal investigation ordered by Pernod Ricard concluded that top executives at its India business violated the law by colluding with alcohol retailers in New Delhi, according to a document seen by Reuters, even as the French giant's representatives denied wrongdoing in court and publicly.

India's financial crimes agency, the Enforcement Directorate, in Jan. 2023 accused Pernod Ricard India (PRI) of engaging in money laundering by unlawfully facilitating $24 million in corporate guarantees to help some retailers fund their license bids in exchange for stocking more Pernod brands.

PRI lobbied New Delhi officials in favour of a 2021 law that allowed private retailers to run liquor shops, Reuters previously reported, in a major departure from the earlier system of the government operating such stores.

A May 2023 draft report produced by Indian law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, which PRI hired to conduct an internal probe, said three executives - including the then-chief operating officer of Pernod's Indian operations, Rajesh Mishra - "have acted in violation of DEP", referring to the Delhi Excise Policy, which prohibited manufacturers from investing in retail.

"There are conversations indicating that CG (corporate guarantee) was a means to have control over market share through retail control," said the report, which was based on a review of internal Pernod communications and WhatsApp messages.

"Their conduct is also suggestive of a larger conspiracy between (the employees) and other industry players," it said, adding it could "have implications" for Pernod in legal proceedings.

The 66-page document also stated that Mishra made a "factually inaccurate" statement to Indian federal agents during questioning.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter said the conclusions in the draft were identical to those in the final report sent to Pernod's Paris headquarters a few weeks after the draft was written.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas did not respond to a request for comment.

PRI said in response to detailed Reuters' questions that it denies "any wrongdoing by PRI or any of its executives in relation to the allegations raised by you in your email."

"We have always collaborated with the respective authorities and have faith in the judicial process," PRI added, without answering questions concerning the steps the company took after the law firm submitted its report.

A Pernod spokesperson in Paris did not respond to questions. The Enforcement Directorate and Mishra did not return requests for comment.

