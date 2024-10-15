EXCLUSIVE: Keke Palmer Is Bringing Her Storytelling Skills to Revlon’s Creme of Nature — as Chief Brand Officer

Keke Palmer is stepping into the C-suite.

The actress, musician, podcast host and KeyTV founder has joined Revlon-owned natural hair care brand Creme of Nature as its first chief brand officer.

In the role, Palmer will “be instrumental in shaping how we communicate our overall brand to the end consumer,” said Chandra Coleman, head of marketing for hair and personal care brands at Revlon, adding, “her creative input will be invaluable as we strive to innovate and stay ahead in the market.”

For Palmer — who, like Creme of Nature, is a Chicago native — a key aim is to ensure the brand resonates with a new, younger generation of textured hair care consumers via messaging, packaging and marketing updates.

“I grew up with Creme of Nature — it’s one of those brands that has always been there not just among my family, but my community,” said Palmer, whose own journey toward embracing her natural curls culminated in a 2017 “big chop” which aimed to “see if I could reestablish what I thought beauty was without all these external factors telling me what it should be.”

In joining Creme of Nature — which sells at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Sally Beauty and other mass retailers and was founded in 1976 by Jack Anderson and his stepson Ted Manuels — Palmer aims to bring her signature storytelling prowess to a new discipline.

“I’ve been in the entertainment industry for 20 years, and I’ve loved storytelling in that way,” said Palmer, whose recent guests on her “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast have included Lala Anthony, Ayo Edebiri and Amy Poehler. “To have the opportunity to do it at this scale with Creme of Nature — it speaks to what the brand is doing in a way that not many others can claim, and I’m excited to bridge the gap between a legacy brand and how it’s coming back to the forefront for a new generation.”

Added Coleman: “We wanted to work with someone who truly understands hair and is more than a face for our campaigns…[Palmer’s] authentic voice and deep understanding of our audience will help us craft messages that truly connect with our consumers.”

Previously, Palmer served as an ambassador for brands such as Olay and Olly, though this move marks her first C-suite beauty appointment.

“Being able to continue to evolve past being the talent and the person who’s asking for opportunities, to being the person who’s giving them, is something I’ve been working at,” said Palmer, harkening back to her breakout acting role as 11-year-old Akeelah in the 2006 film “Akeelah and the Bee.”

“That movie is about the art of language, the ability to use your words and knowledge as power, but underneath that, it speaks to something greater and that’s the coolest thing you can do through all these different mediums — is ultimately tell a story.”

The brand’s appointment of Palmer comes nearly a year and a half after parent company Revlon exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy. As part of Revlon’s turnaround efforts, the company tapped TikTok star Nailea Devora to front its makeup line as a global ambassador, and made its New York Fashion Week comeback this past season with Christian Siriano. Last week, the company also announced Michelle Peluso, most recently chief customer and experience officer at CVS Health, will take over as chief executive officer in November, succeeding interim CEO Liz Smith, who will continue on Revlon’s board.

