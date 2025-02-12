Exclusive-Japan's Eneos aims to raise at least $2.6 billion in metals unit's IPO, sources say

By Miho Uranaka and Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's largest oil refiner, Eneos Holdings, aims to raise at least 400 billion yen ($2.61 billion) in the initial public offering of its wholly owned subsidiary, JX Advanced Metals, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Eneos expects to receive approval for the IPO from the Tokyo bourse as soon as this week, the sources told Reuters. The refiner plans to sell half of its JXAM stake in the IPO and is targeting a market value of at least 800 billion yen, they said.

The targeted size for the IPO launch is being reported for the first time.

Eneos said it has no comment beyond what it has already announced.

Japan Exchange Group, which owns the Tokyo Stock Exchange, said it cannot comment on individual companies.

The sources declined to be named as the information is not public.

($1 = 153.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Miho Uranaka and Sam Nussey; Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Noriyuki Hirata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)