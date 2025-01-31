Exclusive-Japan weighs Alaska LNG pipeline pledge to win Trump's favour

By Tim Kelly, Yukiko Toyoda and John Geddie

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is considering offering support for a $44 billion gas pipeline in Alaska as it seeks to court U.S. President Donald Trump and forestall potential trade friction, according to three officials familiar with the matter.

Officials in Tokyo expect Trump may raise the project, which he has said is key for U.S. prosperity and security, when he meets Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for the first time in Washington as soon as next week, the sources said.

Japan has doubts about the viability of the proposed 800-mile pipeline – intended to link fields in Alaska's north to a port in the south, where gas would be liquefied and shipped to Asian customers – because of the overall costs of the gas relative to other sources. But it is prepared to offer to explore a deal if asked, the officials said.

Tokyo may include such a commitment among other concessions, such as buying more U.S. gas and increasing defence spending and manufacturing investment in the U.S., to reduce the $56 billion bilateral trade deficit and stave off the threat of tariffs, one of the people said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the meeting. Japan's foreign ministry said it was premature to discuss the matter.

Details of Japan's possible interest in the Alaska project have not been previously reported. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to the media.

Among the executive orders Trump signed when he took office on Jan. 20 was one promising to unleash Alaska's resource potential, "including the sale and transportation of Alaskan LNG to other regions of the United States and allied nations within the Pacific region".

Trump has framed the gas project as a win for Alaska and U.S. allies in Asia seeking a stable source of energy. But Japan already has plentiful access to LNG, and its companies traded some 38 million tonnes last year, more than half its domestic consumption.

Still, the Alaska pipeline could help Japan diversify supplies away from riskier sources like Russia, which accounts for about one-tenth of its gas imports, and the Middle East.

Ishiba said in parliament on Friday that while Japan needed to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, "there are things that we should request from the U.S. in terms of stable energy supply". He did not give specifics nor mention the Alaska project.

The officials cautioned that Ishiba will not be able to make firm commitments on LNG, including investing in the Alaska project, when he meets Trump. Any deal would have to offer reasonable pricing and flexibility, including allowing Japanese buyers to resell LNG they purchase, a fourth official said.

