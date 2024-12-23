Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators set to approve Synopsys' $35 billion Ansys acquisition, sources say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve U.S. chip design software company Synopsys' $35 billion acquisition of the chip design software company Ansys based on the former's pledge to sell two assets, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Synopsys this month offered to sell its optical design tool maker Optical Solutions Group to design and emulation company Keysight Technologies and also Ansys PowerArtist to address EU competition concerns, other people have told Reuters.

