Exclusive-Chinese buyers interested in unwanted German Volkswagen factories, source says

By John O'Donnell and Victoria Waldersee

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - Chinese officials and automakers are eyeing German factories slated for closure and are particularly interested in Volkswagen's sites, a person with knowledge of Chinese government thinking told Reuters.

Buying a factory would allow China to build influence in Germany's prized auto industry, home to some of the oldest and most prestigious car brands, the person said.

Chinese companies have invested across a range of industries in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, from telecommunications to robotics but have yet to set up traditional car manufacturing there, despite Mercedes-Benz having two large Chinese shareholders.

Any such move could mark China's most politically sensitive investment yet. VW has long been a symbol of Germany's industrial prowess, now threatened by a global economic slowdown hitting demand and a creaking transition to green technologies.

Building cars in Germany for sale in Europe would allow China's EV makers to avoid paying EU tariffs on electric cars imported from China and could pose a further threat to European manufacturers' competitiveness.

While bids could come from private firms, state-owned firms or joint ventures with foreign companies, Chinese authorities reserve the right to approve certain investments abroad and would likely be involved in any offer from early on.

Investment decisions would hinge on the new German government's stance towards China following an election in February, the person said.

The two countries' economies became deeply intertwined during Angela Merkel's 16 years in office, fuelled by investments and exports from German carmakers to China.

But relations have cooled as the current coalition pushes to reduce dependence on China. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has described President Xi Jinping as a "dictator", and China as a rival.

A source from Germany's foreign office said China had evolved to become a systemic rival.

Volkswagen is exploring alternative uses for its Dresden and Osnabrueck factories under a cost-cutting drive to pare back its German operations. Europe's biggest automaker, which owns brands including Porsche, Audi and Skoda, has seen sales fall amid rising competition from Chinese companies.

VW executives wanted to close several plants but faced resistance from unions. In a deal struck before Christmas, they agreed to end production in Dresden, a 340-worker plant making the electric ID.3, from 2025, and Osnabrueck, where 2,300 employees produce the T-Roc Cabrio, from 2027.

