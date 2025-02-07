Exclusive-Chile's Codelco targets 1.391 million tons of copper output in 2025

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chilean state miner Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, is targeting production of 1.391 million metric tons of the red metal this year, according to an unpublished government decree approving its 2025 budget reviewed by Reuters.

The firm, which is battling to lift production off quarter-century low levels, has also authorized investments in the period of some $4.727 billion, made up of $3.972 billion plus Value Added Tax (VAT), the document showed.

In calculating its budget, Codelco forecast a copper price of $4.30 per pound and expects a cash cost of $1.98 per pound, the document showed. It expects operating revenue of $22.23 billion, leading to a pre-tax net profit of $3.105 billion.

The 2025 investment figure is slightly higher than the $4.6 billion the company invested in 2024. The investments mainly focus on projects to overhaul key mines to deal with lower grade ores.

If Codelco hits its 2025 target, it would mark the second consecutive year of increased output. The company was able to turn around its quarter-century production slump in 2024 with 1.328 million tons after a mad dash at the end of the year pushed it past the 2023 figure of 1.325 million tons.

Employees and company insiders said the tactics used, including delaying maintenance and reducing downtime, were hard to maintain as the company has still been struggling with lower ore grades and delays in major projects to revamp its key mines.

Codelco reported a consolidated EBITDA of $4.022 billion from January to September 2024 and will report its final financial results for the year at the end of March.

(Reporting by Fabian Camberon. Writing by Alexander Villegas. Editing by Adam Jourdan, Mark Potter and Franklin Paul)