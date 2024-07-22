Advertisement
Exclusive-Buyout firm L Catterton approaches Mattel with acquisition offer, sources say

Anirban Sen
·1 min read
By Anirban Sen

(Reuters) - L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury goods giant LVMH, has approached U.S. toy maker Mattel with an acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The move could prompt other potential suitors to consider bids for Mattel, including rival Hasbro, which has become aware of L Catterton's approach and is discussing whether it should also submit an offer, one of the sources said. Hasbro and Mattel have held unsuccessful merger talks over the years.

The sources cautioned that there is no certainty L Catterton's approach will push Mattel into exploring a sale and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Mattel, L Catterton and Hasbro did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in New York; Additional reporting by Abigail Summerville in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)