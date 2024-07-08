Exclusive-Bain Capital nears deal to buy Envestnet, sources say

Logo of Bain Capital is screened at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan

By Milana Vinn

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Bain Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Envestnet, a U.S. financial software vendor with a market value of about $3.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

If the negotiations conclude successfully, a deal with Bain and could be announced as soon as this week and would value Envestnet at close to its current stock price, the sources said. Envestnet shares are hovering at around $63.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Envestnet and Bain did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Envestnet provides technology tools to financial advisers and wealth managers. Its clients include more than 108,000 advisers, 16 of the top 20 U.S. banks, and several top wealth management and brokerage firms, according to its website.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)