EXCERPTS-South African central bank governor's comments on rate decision

PRETORIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Below are some quotes from South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago at a news conference to announce the central bank's latest interest rate decision.

INFLATION

"The most recent inflation numbers showed yet another delay on the way back to our 4.5% objective, with headline up to 5.6% in February. This is nearer the top of our target range than the midpoint. Core inflation also rose, to 5.0%."

"This rise in core inflation was due to an acceleration in services, led by the medical aid component. Services inflation is now at its highest since 2019. This suggests that South Africa is joining the global trend of services, rather than goods, becoming a major source of inflation."

"We still see headline inflation heading back to 4.5%. However, given extra inflation pressure, headline now reaches the target midpoint only at the end of 2025, later than previously expected. As a result, the policy rate in our baseline forecast also starts normalising later."

GROWTH

"The economy performed worse than expected in the fourth quarter of last year, expanding just 0.1%. Growth for 2023 as a whole was 0.6%."

"The main reason for this bad performance was supply-side problems. Electricity loadshedding was worse than in previous years. Port and rail problems also emerged as binding constraints on output."

"Our forecasts indicate a modest growth acceleration from this year, as these supply-side constraints relax. In particular, we expect the loadshedding burden will ease somewhat. While we estimate electricity shortages took 1.5 percentage points off GDP last year, we think this will moderate to 0.6 percentage points this year and 0.2 percentage points in 2025."

"Overall, we see growth at 1.2% this year, improving to 1.6% by 2026. These projections are better than the 2023 outcome, but below longer-run averages, which are around 2%."

"The risks to this growth forecast appear balanced."

EXCHANGE RATE

"Considering the exchange rate, the rand has been trading somewhat weaker than we expected at our last MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting. This is partly due to interest rates in the major advanced economies staying high for longer."

"The currency is also under pressure from weakening terms of trade. Furthermore, investors see significant near-term domestic uncertainty. We view the exchange rate as undervalued."

DECISION

"The MPC decided to hold the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%. The decision was unanimous."

"At this level of rates, the policy stance is considered restrictive, consistent with the inflation outlook and the need to address elevated inflation expectations."

