Ex-NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip opens second taproom in Lake Norman area

Retired NASAR driver Michael Waltrip has revealed the location and opening date of his new Lake Norman taproom.

Waltrip is expanding his craft-beer business with the planned opening of Michael Waltrip Taproom on Monday, Sept. 9, at 128 Argus Lane, Unit D, in the Byers Creek retail center at N.C. 150 West and Perth Road in Mooresville.

A Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting is planned for 10:30 a.m. on opening day, the Chamber posted on Facebook.

Former NASCAR Cup driver Michael Waltrip is a longtime television analyst for races. Waltrip will hold a ribbon cutting at his new Lake Norman NC taproom, at N.C. 150 and Perth Road in Mooresville.

In May, Waltrip opened a taproom in Concord ahead of race week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Concord taproom, at 7731 Gateway Lane NW, is less than 2 miles from the track where Waltrip made his cup debut in 1985, at the 1985 Coca-Cola World 600.

Waltrip hasn’t announced the hours of the new Michael Waltrip Taproom, but his Concord location is open all week: 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays and Sundays; and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Location: 128D Argus Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117

Instagram: @mwtaproom