Evri used my doorstep as a parcel dumping ground

Photograph: Kerry Harrison/Evri

I found eight parcels on my doorstep left by Evri. Only one was for me. I tried to contact Evri by phone (no answer), email (there is no public email address that works) and online chat to let them know I had parcels belonging to other people.

During the online chat, the chatbot gave me the contact details of one of the addressees. I complained this was a data breach, but have had no explanation of this or the delivery issue.

I spent considerable time tracking down the people whose parcels I had. I then discovered that the same thing had happened to three other people in the area the same day – 40 parcels addressed to 24 recipients were wrongly delivered. It’s only because we are a ­caring community that hundreds of pounds’ worth of orders were united with customers.

HB, Truro, Cornwall

There are bound to be households facing gaps under the Christmas tree because of courier negligence. My own front step has become a dumping ground for the parcels of strangers. A report by regulator Ofcom ranks Evri bottom for customer satisfaction with only 25% reporting a good experience.

Only word of mouth, Google and the email address revealed in the data breach enabled you to locate the real recipients. Evri says: “We are sorry to hear HB had parcels wrongly delivered to her address and have launched a full investigation.”

It claims this month’s Ofcom report is out of date and does not reflect “significant improvements” in its service.

