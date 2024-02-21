EVP, General Counsel Nora Lafreniere Sells 22,106 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corp

On February 20, 2024, Nora Lafreniere, the EVP, General Counsel of Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS), executed a sale of 22,106 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the official documentation.

Otis Worldwide Corp is a global company that provides elevators, escalators, and moving walkways. The company operates in more than 200 countries and territories, and offers products and services through its subsidiaries. Otis is known for its commitment to safety, innovation, and service excellence.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,106 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Otis Worldwide Corp shows a pattern of 6 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Otis Worldwide Corp were trading at $90.87 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, resulting in a market capitalization of $36.904 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 26.85, which is above the industry median of 21.225 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.05, indicating that Otis Worldwide Corp is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value estimate. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

