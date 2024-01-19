EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Scott Dreyer Sells 23,560 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc

Scott Dreyer, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL), has sold 23,560 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Its focus is on developing and commercializing new and innovative products for patients suffering from pain and related conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,560 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc were trading at $32.28, resulting in a market cap of $1.071 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 219.13, which is significantly above both the industry median of 23.1 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $32.28 and a GuruFocus Value of $29.81, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

