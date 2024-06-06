EVP & CFO Alan Edrick Sells 44,082 Shares of OSI Systems Inc (OSIS)

On June 5, 2024, Alan Edrick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of OSI Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS), executed a sale of 44,082 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 296,833 shares of OSI Systems Inc.

OSI Systems Inc is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company provides security and inspection systems, medical monitoring and anesthesia systems, and optoelectronic devices.

Over the past year, Alan Edrick has sold a total of 88,298 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within OSI Systems Inc, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of OSI Systems Inc were priced at $143.38 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.43 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 19.63, which is below the industry median of 23.61.

The stock's valuation metrics show that OSI Systems Inc is currently trading at a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

The insider trend for OSI Systems Inc suggests a cautious approach from insiders, with more selling activity than buying over the past year.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and possible future stock performance.

