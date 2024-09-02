Evonik completes sale of superabsorbents business to ICIG

The logo of German specialty chemical company Evonik Industries AG is pictured at their plant in Bitterfeld

(Reuters) - Evonik said on Monday it had completed the sale of its superabsorbents business unit, which has around 1,000 employees, to the privately owned industrial group International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG).

The closing of the transaction took place on August 31, following approval by the competition authorities, the company said.

Superabsorbents are powdered polymers that are used as absorbent materials in diapers and other hygiene products.

The unit includes three locations in Germany and two in the United States.

In August Evonik said it expected to complete the sale of its superabsorbents business during the third quarter.

