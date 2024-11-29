Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) Positive Outlook After FTC Resolution, Says Cantor Fitzgerald

We recently compiled a list of the 15 AI News and Ratings Trending on Financial Media. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) stands against the other AI stocks that are trending on financial media.

Latest reports from finance news publication The Wall Street Journal reveal that xAI, the AI startup founded by billionaire Elon Musk, is on track to surpass $100 million in annual revenue and could release a standalone app for its Grok chatbot as soon as next month. Per the report, the vast majority of the revenue comes from other companies that Musk chairs, as Grok is only available to users of the X social network, and it has been used as a customer service feature for the Starlink internet service. Grok is competing with other AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini, among others.

Meanwhile, Chinese firm ByteDance, the parent company of social media platform TikTok, is reportedly suing a former intern for $1.1 million, alleging he deliberately attacked its artificial intelligence large language model training infrastructure. According to a report by news agency Reuters, the case has drawn attention due to its focus on AI LLM training, a technology that has captured global interest amid rapid technological advances in so-called generative AI, used to produce text, images or other output from large bodies of data. The intern is alleged to have deliberately sabotaged the model training tasks through code manipulation and unauthorized modifications.

A security team patrolling a public building with their advanced Evolv systems.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) provides artificial intelligence-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. On November 27, investment advisory Cantor Fitzgerald released an investor note on the firm, saying Evolv's resolution with the Federal Trade Commission is a net positive for the business. There is no monetary penalty charged to the business, and the customers that have the choice to terminate contracts make up just over 4% of total annual recurring revenue, which is growing 63.5% year-over-year as of Q2, the advisory told investors. Cantor recognizes that recent inquisitions into the business from regulatory authorities, accounting errors, and management turnover have soured this story for a lot of investors.

