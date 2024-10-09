Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid ...

Total Revenue: $21.2 million, up 17% year over year.

Net Income: $1.2 million for the fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA: $8 million, a 12% increase year over year.

Cash Flow from Operations: $8 million for the quarter.

CapEx: $2.5 million, primarily for development in SCOOP/STACK and Chaveroo fields.

Cash on Hand: $6.4 million at the end of the quarter.

Borrowings: $39.5 million on the credit facility.

Dividend: $0.12 per share, marking the 44th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Fiscal Year Revenue: $86 million.

Fiscal Year Net Income: $4 million.

Fiscal Year Adjusted EBITDA: $30 million.

Production Increase: 11% year over year to 7,209 net BOE per day.

Release Date: September 11, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) achieved record liquids revenue and production for fiscal year 2024, driven by strategic transactions and asset acquisitions.

The company expanded its drilling inventory significantly, adding over 300 locations in the SCOOP/STACK regions and 80 plus locations at Chaveroo.

Participation in 22 wells at SCOOP/STACK exceeded initial expectations, generating higher returns and stronger production.

Delhi field has been certified as a carbon capture utilization and storage site, potentially driving further benefits.

Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) maintained its dividend strategy, announcing a $0.12 dividend for the 44th consecutive quarter, supported by a diverse and low-decline asset portfolio.

Negative Points

The company faced a challenging macro environment with historically low natural gas prices, impacting revenue from natural gas.

Operational challenges at the Delhi field included power outages and downtime from CO2 recycle compressors, affecting production.

Chaveroo wells experienced higher-than-expected drilling costs due to fluid losses, impacting overall cost efficiency.

The company has significant debt, with $39.5 million in borrowings on its credit facility, which could limit financial flexibility.

Future development plans, such as the Test Site V at Delhi, are still in early stages, with uncertainties around timelines and outcomes.

Story continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the Test Site V with ExxonMobil in the Delhi field? A: Kelly Loyd, President and CEO, explained that Test Site V is on the eastern side of the current development, west of the town of Delhi. It is an extension of the current development rather than a new phase. Mark Bunch, COO, added that CO2 has migrated there, and the plan is to drill producers for efficient and high-return results.

Q: With the CO2 injection issues at Delhi, should we expect production to increase next quarter? A: Mark Bunch, COO, stated that recycling is back to full levels, and production is expected to increase. The previous quarter's production decline was due to reduced CO2 injections, and once CO2 purchases resume, production should align with previous trends.

Q: Can you discuss the operators and formations involved in the SCOOP/STACK wells? A: Mark Bunch, COO, mentioned that Canvas and Continental are the primary operators, with wells completed in the Woodford and Miss formations, including some Springer wells.

Q: How do you plan to fund future acquisitions given the current balance sheet? A: Ryan Stash, CFO, explained that they are managing the business to around a turn of leverage and are considering expanding the credit facility for additional liquidity. They may also consider raising equity if an acquisition is highly accretive.

Q: What is the expected capital expenditure for fiscal year 2025? A: Ryan Stash, CFO, provided a range of $12.5 million to $14.5 million, including drilling activities in Chaveroo and SCOOP/STACK. The budget is based on operator plans, and spending may trend lower if pricing remains soft.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

