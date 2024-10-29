Evoke plc's (LON:EVOK) largest shareholders are retail investors with 39% ownership, hedge funds own 21%

Key Insights

Every investor in Evoke plc (LON:EVOK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 39% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, hedge funds make up 21% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Evoke.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Evoke?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Evoke already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Evoke's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 21% of Evoke shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Dalia Shaked is the largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 9.8% of common stock, and Artemis Investment Management LLP holds about 6.1% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Per Widerstrom, the CEO has 0.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

