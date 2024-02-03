Olga Shevorenkova, the CFO of EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO), has sold 83,407 shares of the company on February 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $2.15 per share, resulting in a total value of $179,225.05.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 137,500 shares of EVgo Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history at EVgo Inc reveals a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 10 insider sells and only 1 insider buy recorded.

EVgo Inc operates as a public fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. The company provides charging solutions directly to electric vehicle owners as well as businesses looking to serve the EV charging needs of their customers, employees, and residents.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of EVgo Inc were trading at $2.15, giving the company a market capitalization of $219.534 million.

EVgo Inc CFO Olga Shevorenkova Sells 83,407 Shares

The insider's recent sale follows a trend of insider selling at EVgo Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and outlook.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

