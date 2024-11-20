Everything you need to know about remortgaging in 2024

Remortgage 2024

Thousands of homeowners looking to remortgage are facing much higher rates than what they’ve been used to – and the latest inflation rise is likely to put any hopes of further rate drops on hold.

October’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation rose by 2.3pc, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – which is above the Bank of England’s 2pc target. As such, experts are no longer predicting a further Bank Rate cut in December, which could keep mortgage rates higher for longer.

Mortgage rates have already been inching upwards for some time, due to nervousness in the market around Labour’s Budget and other geopolitical world events. This is despite the Bank of England cutting interest rates to 4.75pc earlier this month.

More than 1.5 million homeowners are due to reach the end of fixed-rate mortgage deals throughout 2024 – here’s what you should do if you’re one of them.

Where are mortgage rates now?

The average two-year fixed rate is currently 5.52pc; the average five-year fix is priced slightly cheaper at 5.25pc, according to analyst Moneyfacts.

The average two-year tracker is 5.46pc.

It’s possible to get much cheaper deals than this, but the lowest rates are often reserved for those who are remortgaging and seeking to borrow no more than 60pc of the property’s value.

One decision lots of homeowners have been struggling with is whether to commit to a fixed-rate deal, or opt for a tracker mortgage that’s linked to the Bank Rate. Should interest rates reduce further, those with tracker mortgages will see their mortgage bills get cheaper – until then, you might find yourself on a deal that’s more expensive than the cheapest fixed deals.

Our guide on the fixed rate vs tracker dilemma can help.

Will mortgages continue to rise?

It seems mortgages will continue to rise for now, as markets price in the probability that there will be fewer Bank Rate cuts than they’d previously banked on.

Other factors that can affect mortgage prices look pretty positive. CPI inflation measured 2.3pc in October, up from 1.7pc in September. The rise was more significant than experts had expected, and is largely due to increased energy costs.

While the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) chose to reduce the Bank Rate to 4.75pc at its most recent meeting, it’s looking unlikely that we’ll see another cut at its final meeting of the year on December 19.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “Borrowers who are due to come off a cheap fixed rate deal will be on tenterhooks for mortgage rates to drop before they refinance, but if they have some months ahead to wait, it may be wise to consider overpaying.

Story Continues