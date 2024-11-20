Everything you need to know about remortgaging in 2024

Thousands of homeowners looking to remortgage are facing much higher rates than what they’ve been used to – and the latest inflation rise is likely to put any hopes of further rate drops on hold.
October’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation rose by 2.3pc, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – which is above the Bank of England’s 2pc target. As such, experts are no longer predicting a further Bank Rate cut in December, which could keep mortgage rates higher for longer.
Mortgage rates have already been inching upwards for some time, due to nervousness in the market around Labour’s Budget and other geopolitical world events. This is despite the Bank of England cutting interest rates to 4.75pc earlier this month.
More than 1.5 million homeowners are due to reach the end of fixed-rate mortgage deals throughout 2024 – here’s what you should do if you’re one of them.
Where are mortgage rates now?
The average two-year fixed rate is currently 5.52pc; the average five-year fix is priced slightly cheaper at 5.25pc, according to analyst Moneyfacts.
The average two-year tracker is 5.46pc.
It’s possible to get much cheaper deals than this, but the lowest rates are often reserved for those who are remortgaging and seeking to borrow no more than 60pc of the property’s value.
One decision lots of homeowners have been struggling with is whether to commit to a fixed-rate deal, or opt for a tracker mortgage that’s linked to the Bank Rate. Should interest rates reduce further, those with tracker mortgages will see their mortgage bills get cheaper – until then, you might find yourself on a deal that’s more expensive than the cheapest fixed deals.
Our guide on the fixed rate vs tracker dilemma can help.
Will mortgages continue to rise?
It seems mortgages will continue to rise for now, as markets price in the probability that there will be fewer Bank Rate cuts than they’d previously banked on.
Other factors that can affect mortgage prices look pretty positive. CPI inflation measured 2.3pc in October, up from 1.7pc in September. The rise was more significant than experts had expected, and is largely due to increased energy costs.
While the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) chose to reduce the Bank Rate to 4.75pc at its most recent meeting, it’s looking unlikely that we’ll see another cut at its final meeting of the year on December 19.
Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “Borrowers who are due to come off a cheap fixed rate deal will be on tenterhooks for mortgage rates to drop before they refinance, but if they have some months ahead to wait, it may be wise to consider overpaying.
“The unprecedented volatility in interest rates seen over the past five years alone may persuade borrowers to act now and secure a longer-term fixed deal for peace of mind. As has been the case for two years now, it is cheaper to lock into a five-year fixed mortgage than a two-year deal, based on average rates.”
Lenders’ decisions to change mortgage rates are affected by a number of factors; what is predicted to happen to interest rates, as well as other market factors such as swap rates.
Where can I find the cheapest interest rates?
One of the cheapest two-year fixed-rate mortgages available across the UK for someone remortgaging is now 4.17pc, offered by Santander according to Moneyfacts. It is available for those with a 40pc deposit or equity, and has a £999 product fee.
Fix for five years, and one of the cheapest rates available is 4.07pc, from Lloyds Bank, again for those with 40pc equity. It has a £999 product fee.
It is important to remember that the lowest interest rates do not necessarily equate to the best deal. High fees can sometimes outweigh marginal savings on similarly priced interest rates.
Lenders commonly set fees between £899 and £1,999, but some use percentages instead, such as 0.5pc of the overall loan amount.
Adrian Anderson, of broker Anderson Harris, said: “Don’t just look at the headline rate. Consider the overall cost of the deal, including any fees and whether the lender will pay for a mortgage valuation and legal conveyance, which most banks do.”
If you are locking in for longer than two years then be sure to check any repayment penalties which would apply should your circumstances change and you need to exit the deal early – these can run into the thousands of pounds.
Our mortgage increase calculator can show how much your bills will change as a result of remortgaging to a new deal.
How long should I lock in a rate for?
Thousands of today’s homeowners with fixed mortgages are still on rates agreed when the Bank Rate was far lower than it is today. This means they are likely to face a steep increase in their payments when they reach the end of their current deal and take out a new loan.
This is because while fixed rates may be falling, the cost of borrowing is still inflated when compared with mortgages which were locked in two or five years ago. Borrowers coming off those deals and searching for a new rate are very likely to face higher rates.
Brokers have been suggesting a typical borrower should fix for two years as this would minimise the amount of time spent fixed on an inflated rate – however, the sentiment is that rates may not fall as quickly as previously anticipated following Labour’s Autumn Budget.
Nicholas Mendes of broker John Charcol said: “Following the expected rate cut, the Bank is anticipated to adopt a more measured, quarterly pace for future cuts. This pause allows time to assess the economic effects of increased government borrowing announced in the recent Budget.
“Market expectations have adjusted accordingly, with forecasts now suggesting two or three rate cuts in 2025, down from earlier projections of four or five.”
Mortgage rates are predicted to have fallen by 2026, when homeowners will be able to make the most of cheaper repayments. However, the market has proved to be unpredictable, and how long each household fixes will depend on their individual financial circumstances.
How can I get the best rate for my mortgage?
Borrowers who put more equity into a property make themselves less risky customers, increasing the chances a lender will be happier to offer them lower interest rates.
Banks use the term “loan-to-value ratio” (LTV) to label how much they lend a borrower against a home. For example, a £160,000 mortgage on a £200,000 home would be a loan-to-value of 80pc.
A lower loan-to-value and bigger deposit will usually unlock lower interest rates. Mr Anderson said: “It can make quite a big difference to the amount of interest you pay over the term of the deal.
“So if you have cash available you may want to consider paying down part of the mortgage to access a better rate.”
Our mortgage overpayment calculator can help you weigh up whether you’re better off overpaying your mortgage, or putting your extra cash into a savings account.
Households with a significant cash pile could also access lower rates by using an offset mortgage. A handful of banks allow borrowers to reduce the cost of their loan using cash held in an account with the same lender.
For example, a customer borrowing a £500,000 mortgage and with £200,000 in savings would only pay interest on £300,000 of the loan, but will forfeit any interest on the cash pot.
Based on a mortgage interest rate of 4.5pc, this would reduce monthly interest from £1,873 a month to £1,124 – a saving of £749 each month.
Mr Anderson said: “Offset mortgages are proving especially popular as tax thresholds are shrinking and reducing households’ personal allowances.
“There should be no tax to pay on savings used to offset the mortgage balance and you should not be paying interest on the mortgage balance offset by the cash funds. The account should also be instant access so you still have access to liquidity if circumstances change.”
Borrowers opting for a more specialist mortgage, such as an offset deal, should consult a mortgage adviser.
What about interest-only mortgages?
Any homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage bills are able to switch to interest-only deals without a formal repayment plan. City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, announced the change last year in a bid to help lenders provide mortgage forbearance at scale.
However, once the temporary interest-free period is over, homeowners must make up their repayments. To switch to a permanent interest-only deal, you’ll still need a credible repayment plan.