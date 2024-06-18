Everything You Need To Know To Prep for Amazon Prime Day

Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / iStock.com

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event kicks off in July. Once the sale begins, you’ll have 48 hours to shop for thousands of discounted items on Amazon’s website. This sale is exclusively for Prime members, but you can also take advantage of the company’s 30-day free trial to participate.

When Is Prime Day 2024?

We still don’t know the exact dates of the Prime Sale event. Amazon’s CEO Doug Herrington announced that Prime Day will take place in July. Last year, Prime members worldwide purchased more than 375 million items and saved more than $2.5 billion on millions of deals across Amazon stores, according to Herrington.

Do I Need to Be a Prime Member?

Yes, you must be a Prime member to take advantage of the Prime Day event. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can become a member for $14.99 per month, $139 if you pay annually or sign up for a free 30-day trial.

There are also several discounted options for eligible members. Prime Access is only $6.99 per month for qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid. Prime Student is $7.49 monthly ($69 per year) for adults ages 18-24 and students enrolled in a two- or four-year college.

Is Prime Day a Worldwide Event?

Prime Day 2024 isn’t worldwide, but here is a list of countries participating in Prime Day:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Egypt

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Mexico

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

The United Arab Emirates

The United States

The United Kingdom

What Are the Best Prime Day Deals in 2024?

Amazon has yet to release the best Prime Day 2024 deals, but said to check back in the upcoming weeks for sneak peeks of expected deals, as well as early Prime Day deals. Once Prime Day begins, Amazon will be live blogging the best days.

Last year, Business Insider reported lower prices on tech from well-known brands, including Logitech, Bose, Jabra, Sony, Roku, Samsung, TCL, and more. We also saw great deals from top beauty, skincare, fashion and home and kitchen brands, including Adidas, Levi’s, Dyson, iRobot, KitchenAid, Nespresso and more.

How To Prepare for Prime Day

The first (and most important) step to prepare for Prime Day is to become a member or start a free trial as we get closer to the event. Amazon also provided these additional tips to help you prepare:

Bookmark the Prime Day hub page.

Look out for the Prime Insider newsletter for the latest updates.

Subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to your recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. To create deal alters, visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app.

Ask Alexa for deal notifications on products added to your Amazon Wish List.

Tell Alexa, “Remind me when Prime Day starts,” to receive alerts when the event begins.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Everything You Need To Know To Prep for Amazon Prime Day