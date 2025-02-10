Everything You Need To Know About IndyCar and Its Super Bowl Ad Stars

Coverage of IndyCar is moving to the Fox network in 2025, and the network is making a big push to make sure that fans know it. The biggest step yet in this push came in the form of three different commercials that aired during last night's Super Bowl — all ads highlighting star drivers in the series.
So in case you're unfamiliar with the sport, here's what you need to know about IndyCar — and about the three drivers featured in the ads.
IndyCar Racing
If you're new to IndyCar, think of it as a distinctly American take on the same basic on-track concept as Formula 1. The series uses a spec chassis rather than letting each team develop their own cars every year, but the on-track action is still about open-wheeled cars racing against each other at speeds that eclipse anything seen by sports cars, stock cars, and touring cars. Unlike F1, IndyCar also races on a few ovals every year.
If you have followed IndyCar before, you know that it is among the most competitive racing on Earth. Fox bills it as "the fastest racing in the world," a fact that is technically true because 300 mile-per-hour top fuel dragsters run parallel to one another, but do not actually race wheel-to-wheel. IndyCar drivers reach speeds above 240 mph in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, the most famous race on the series calendar, but race against each other at speeds closer to 230 mph.
Every race the series runs in 2025 will be aired on Fox's broadcast network, starting with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2nd. That schedule of races broadcast on Fox includes the Indianapolis 500, which is set to air in its usual Sunday-before-Memorial Day spot.
Josef Newgarden
IndyCar's first of three driver-focused ads is centered on Josef Newgarden, a two-time series champion. Newgarden drives for Team Penske, the most decorated program in American auto racing. He has 31 wins to go with the two titles, but the biggest moments of his career came in May each of the last two years.
In 2023, Newgarden passed Marcus Ericsson heading into turn 3 on the final lap of the race to secure his first Indianapolis 500 win. He won again in 2024, passing Pato O'Ward into turn 3 after being passed by O'Ward at the beginning of the final lap of the race. This year, Newgarden looks to be the first driver to ever win three 500s in a row. Only 10 drivers have ever won the race three times in its 12-decade history, and only Wilbur Shaw has ever won the race three times in a four-year span.
Newgarden told Road & Track how he got here in 2017, ahead of what would be his first championship season with Team Penske. The two-time champion was considered a rising star in the IndyCar at the time. Eight years later, he has become the face of the series.
Alex Palou
While Newgarden has controlled the Indianapolis 500 for the past two years, Alex Palou has been in complete control of the series championship. Fox's second featured driver has won three of the last four titles, all after joining Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of the 2021 season.
Palou is paired with Scott Dixon, a six-time series champion, at Ganassi. Dixon's teammates have typically struggled to keep pace with him, but Palou has stepped out of his shadow and emerged as the star of the team's elite stable. Unlike Dixon, Newgarden, and Pato O'Ward, Palou came from European open wheelers and finally landed in IndyCar after a brief stint in Japan. That gives him one of the most unique backgrounds in the series, and made his talent a shock to many when he arrived on the scene as a rookie in 2020.
Over the past two seasons, Palou has been dealing with the fallout of a very brief agreement to join McLaren's IndyCar team. The Spanish driver ultimately chose to stay with Chip Ganassi Racing, but the teams have been arguing in court over him for nearly two years.
After his second championship in 2023, Alex Palou sat down with Road & Track for a long conversation about the winding path that led him to IndyCar stardom. Palou has since won another IndyCar title, starred at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Cadillac, and signed with Acura to run endurance races for the brand this year. It would be easy to argue that he is not only currently the best driver outside of Formula 1, but better than many in that series right now.
Pato O'Ward
Fox's final ad focused on Pato O'Ward, the most popular driver in IndyCar and the star of McLaren's U.S.-based IndyCar team. The Mexican driver is an up-and-coming star, owner of all seven of McLaren's modern IndyCar wins. He has finished in the top five of the series championship in four of his five full-time IndyCar seasons.
At the moment, the story of O'Ward's career is one of crushing disappointments at the Indianapolis 500. He finished second in both the 2022 and 2024 races, unable to pass winner Marcus Ericsson in the former and passed by Josef Newgarden with two corners to go in the latter. In between, he crashed out of contention late while fighting Ericsson for second with just eight laps to go in the race. Newgarden would go on to win that one, too.
O'Ward is known for particularly ridiculous car control, and his career highlight reel of outrageous high-speed saves is about as exciting as racing gets. That car control is not just limited to the Dallara chassis used in IndyCar, either. When McLaren put O'Ward out on track at Sonoma in a 1969 F1 car, he was happy to slide the vintage racer around as if it were what he did every day.
