Everything You Need To Know About IndyCar and Its Super Bowl Ad Stars

Coverage of IndyCar is moving to the Fox network in 2025, and the network is making a big push to make sure that fans know it. The biggest step yet in this push came in the form of three different commercials that aired during last night's Super Bowl — all ads highlighting star drivers in the series.

So in case you're unfamiliar with the sport, here's what you need to know about IndyCar — and about the three drivers featured in the ads.

IndyCar Racing

If you're new to IndyCar, think of it as a distinctly American take on the same basic on-track concept as Formula 1. The series uses a spec chassis rather than letting each team develop their own cars every year, but the on-track action is still about open-wheeled cars racing against each other at speeds that eclipse anything seen by sports cars, stock cars, and touring cars. Unlike F1, IndyCar also races on a few ovals every year.

If you have followed IndyCar before, you know that it is among the most competitive racing on Earth. Fox bills it as "the fastest racing in the world," a fact that is technically true because 300 mile-per-hour top fuel dragsters run parallel to one another, but do not actually race wheel-to-wheel. IndyCar drivers reach speeds above 240 mph in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, the most famous race on the series calendar, but race against each other at speeds closer to 230 mph.

Every race the series runs in 2025 will be aired on Fox's broadcast network, starting with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2nd. That schedule of races broadcast on Fox includes the Indianapolis 500, which is set to air in its usual Sunday-before-Memorial Day spot.

Josef Newgarden

IndyCar's first of three driver-focused ads is centered on Josef Newgarden, a two-time series champion. Newgarden drives for Team Penske, the most decorated program in American auto racing. He has 31 wins to go with the two titles, but the biggest moments of his career came in May each of the last two years.

In 2023, Newgarden passed Marcus Ericsson heading into turn 3 on the final lap of the race to secure his first Indianapolis 500 win. He won again in 2024, passing Pato O'Ward into turn 3 after being passed by O'Ward at the beginning of the final lap of the race. This year, Newgarden looks to be the first driver to ever win three 500s in a row. Only 10 drivers have ever won the race three times in its 12-decade history, and only Wilbur Shaw has ever won the race three times in a four-year span.

Newgarden told Road & Track how he got here in 2017, ahead of what would be his first championship season with Team Penske. The two-time champion was considered a rising star in the IndyCar at the time. Eight years later, he has become the face of the series.

