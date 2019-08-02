Everton football club partners with eToro

Everton football club has announced a new partnership with global multi-asset platform eToro to become an “official online trading partner”.

The news was announced on Everton’s website, which details how the partnership will give eToro global exposure through Everton’s marketing and a presence at Goodison Park on match days.

eToro provides its community of more than 11 million users with broad access to a wide array of digital assets for investment purposes, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin alongside traditional stocks and commodities.

It also empowers people to make investment choices by providing access to a multitude of financial instruments. Users are able to share successful trading strategies with the community, which can then be followed by other users.

Alan McTavish, commercial director at Everton football club, said: “We are delighted to welcome eToro to our portfolio of official club partners. We look forward to developing our strategy and are excited to see what can be achieved by bringing blockchain technology into the world of football.”

The move should help bring awareness to eToro – and by default cryptocurrency and blockchain – through Everton’s participation in the Premier League, which is televised all over the world.

Iqbal Gandham, eToro managing director, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Everton and join the club at an exciting time before the start of the season.

“As a global investment platform, we believe in relationships, and look forward to being part of the club and engaging the fans over what we hope will be a successful season on Merseyside.”

