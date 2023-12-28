Evergreen Max Cash Capital Berhad (KLSE:EMCC) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 56%, while individual investors hold 39%

Key Insights

Significant control over Evergreen Max Cash Capital Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

56% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Tirai Anggerik Sdn Bhd)

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Evergreen Max Cash Capital Berhad (KLSE:EMCC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 56% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 39% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Evergreen Max Cash Capital Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

KLSE:EMCC Ownership Breakdown December 28th 2023

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Evergreen Max Cash Capital Berhad?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Evergreen Max Cash Capital Berhad's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

KLSE:EMCC Earnings and Revenue Growth December 28th 2023

Evergreen Max Cash Capital Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Tirai Anggerik Sdn Bhd is the largest shareholder with 56% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.9% and 0.2% of the stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Evergreen Max Cash Capital Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Evergreen Max Cash Capital Berhad. As individuals, the insiders collectively own RM24m worth of the RM463m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 39% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Evergreen Max Cash Capital Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 56%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Evergreen Max Cash Capital Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

