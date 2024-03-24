Advertisement
Evergrande's liquidators say company, SJ and Tianji withdraw Chapter 15 applications in US

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Evergrande liquidators said the company, SJ and Tianji filed documents with a U.S. Court on Friday to withdraw Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection applications, the Chinese property company said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Evergrande liquidators said they will make new applications under Chapter 15 of Title 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code if necessary and appropriate, the filing said.

(Reporting by Greg Torode and Clare Jim in Hong Kong, Editing by Louise Heavens)