Everest Group Ltd Reports Record Earnings, Strong Underwriting Performance in 2023

Annual Net Income : Reached a record $2.5 billion, with a Net Income Return on Equity (ROE) of 20.9%.

Operating Income : Achieved a record $2.8 billion, translating to an Operating Income ROE of 23.1%.

Gross Written Premium : Grew by 20.9% year-over-year to $16.6 billion.

Combined Ratios : Demonstrated strong underwriting with 90.9% for the Group, 86.4% for Reinsurance, and 103.0% for Insurance.

Investment Income : Net investment income increased to a company record of $1.4 billion.

Book Value Per Share : Increased by 23.8% to $320.95, excluding unrealized gains/losses on AFS fixed maturity investments.

Operating Cash Flow: Set a company record with $4.6 billion for the year.

On February 7, 2024, Everest Group Ltd (NYSE:EG) released its 8-K filing, disclosing a year of exceptional financial performance. EG, a global leader in property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, reported record annual net income and operating income for the fiscal year 2023, driven by robust growth in gross written premiums and a strong underwriting performance.

Everest Group Ltd operates in the competitive insurance market, offering reinsurance and insurance services across the U.S., Bermuda, and international markets. The company's Reinsurance operation writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines, while its Insurance operation writes property and casualty insurance. EG's strategic focus on disciplined underwriting and risk management has positioned it to capitalize on market opportunities and deliver substantial returns to shareholders.

The company's performance in 2023 was marked by significant achievements, including a 20.9% increase in gross written premium and a combined ratio of 90.9% for the Group. These metrics are particularly important in the insurance industry as they reflect the company's ability to grow while maintaining profitability in its underwriting operations. The improvement in net investment income to a record $1.4 billion also underscores EG's effective capital management and investment strategy.

Everest Group Ltd's balance sheet strength is evident in the increase in book value per share to $320.95, which is a key indicator of the company's financial health and value to investors. The company's strong operating cash flow of $4.6 billion further demonstrates its operational efficiency and liquidity position.

Financial Performance Analysis

EG's income statement reflects a robust financial position, with a fourth-quarter net income of $804 million and an operating income of $1.1 billion. The balance sheet shows a solid increase in shareholders' equity to $13.2 billion, up from $8.4 billion the previous year. The cash flow statement highlights the company's strong operating cash flow, which is indicative of its ability to generate cash from its core business activities.

Important metrics such as the Net Income ROE and Operating Income ROE, which stand at 20.9% and 23.1% respectively, are critical as they measure the profitability and efficiency of the company's equity. These ratios are particularly relevant to value investors who look for companies with high returns on equity.

"Everest's strong fourth quarter performance capped off an exceptional 2023, delivering record annual results in underwriting income, net investment income, operating income, net income, and cash flow from operations. We executed on our strategic objectives, while delivering an operating ROE of over 23% and a Total Shareholder Return of over 26% for the full year," said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President and CEO.

EG's underwriting results show a disciplined approach, with a combined ratio of 93.2% for the Group in the fourth quarter, and an attritional combined ratio of 86.7% when excluding certain adjustments. The Reinsurance segment, in particular, demonstrated strong performance with a combined ratio of 78.8% and significant growth in gross written premiums.

The Insurance segment faced challenges, reflected in a combined ratio of 132.4%, primarily due to reserve strengthening to address social inflation. However, the segment still managed to achieve growth in gross written premiums and an improved attritional loss ratio.

Everest Group Ltd's strategic execution in 2023 has set a strong foundation for continued success in 2024, with the company well-positioned to navigate market conditions and deliver value to shareholders.

