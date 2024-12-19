Even though Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has lost US$73m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 27% over 3 years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) share price is up 27% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 17% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 16%.

While the stock has fallen 5.9% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Playa Hotels & Resorts moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PLYA Earnings Per Share Growth December 19th 2024

A Different Perspective

Playa Hotels & Resorts shareholders gained a total return of 16% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 4% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Playa Hotels & Resorts better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Playa Hotels & Resorts has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

