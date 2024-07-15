Even after rising 4.9% this past week, Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shareholders are still down 13% over the past three years

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But if you try your hand at stock picking, you risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) shareholders, since the share price is down 13% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 25%.

While the last three years has been tough for Expedia Group shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Expedia Group became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Revenue is actually up 27% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Expedia Group more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Expedia Group shareholders are up 8.7% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 0.4% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Expedia Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Expedia Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

