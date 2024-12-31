EV drivers face steep tax threat over calls to link levy with car weight

electric vehicle being charged

Electric cars could face bigger taxes than petrol and diesel vehicles under a new proposal to levy cars by their weight.

Former deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine is among those backing calls to clamp down on so-called “autobesity” through an overhaul of the car tax system.

Research suggests a vehicle’s weight gives accurate estimates of its environmental footprint so taxing cars this way could ease customer confusion over how to pick the greenest models.

However, it means electric vehicles – which are up to 40pc heavier than their non-electric equivalents – could be hit hardest by the plans outlined in a new book, Critical Mass by Nick Molden and Felix Leach.

The UK’s best-selling electric motor, the Tesla Model Y, weighs 2,000kg, while the VW Golf, the most popular non-electric hatchback, is 1,255kg.

The power unit alone in the Tesla weighs a hefty 771kg – around the same weight as an entire Peugeot 107 from the mid-2000s.

Concerns over the mass of electric cars have swirled for years, with critics blaming them for worsening the UK’s pothole crisis.

Scientists have also found that heavy electric vehicles release more toxic tyre particles into the air than petrol cars.

In September, the chairman of the Environment Agency said electric cars contribute more to pollution in rivers than other cars because of their weight.

Mr Molden cautioned that Britain is living in an “age of autobesity”.

He added:” Our exhaustive research has revealed that one easy metric – car weight – gives a surprisingly good estimate of overall pollution, including greenhouse gases, air toxics, noise, safety and infrastructure impacts.

“Consumers can therefore use this to choose their next car, without being baffled by data from biased sources.

“Drivers will be able to freely choose what car to buy and how many miles they drive, but will have to pay the right amount for the environmental damage.”

Heavy cars use more energy to accelerate, maintain speed and brake, according to the authors. Some 83pc of a car’s problematic pollutants are strongly linked to its weight.

The proposal to focus car taxes on their weight has been welcomed by Tory grandee Mr Heseltine, who labelled environmental issues the “most important challenge of our time”.

From April, large-scale changes to car tax rules will come into force as part of a £1.7bn raid on motorists.

The first-year rate on cars with tailpipe emissions of up to 50 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre, including hybrid vehicles, will rise from £10 to £110.

Vehicles with emissions of between 51 and 75 grams per kilometre will also suffer a rate rise, from £30 to £130. All those with higher emissions will see their first-year rate double.

Story Continues