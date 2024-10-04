Euston switches off giant billboard after backlash from commuters

Commuters at Euston station said the new layout made information screens harder to see - Eddie Mulholland for the Telegraph

Euston train station has been ordered to switch off a giant billboard that replaced passenger information screens following a backlash from commuters.

Louise Haigh, the Transport Secretary, said she had tasked Network Rail with turning off the advertising board as she said the station “simply hasn’t been good enough” for passengers.

The decision to swap the board, one of the most detailed on the UK rail network, with the 200ft screen was described by passengers as “one of the worst decisions ever made at an already poorly managed station”.

Commuter frustration boiled over last week as mass cancellations of Avanti West Coast trains left Euston perilously overcrowded as thousands of people crammed on to the concourse.

Passengers bound for Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Edinburgh and dozens of other locations were unable to access information from the 2,500 sq ft board which was displaying adverts for Canadian holidays, ITVX and the new Transformers film.

Ms Haigh said on Friday: “For too long, Euston station simply hasn’t been good enough for passengers.

“That’s why I’ve tasked Network Rail with coming up with a clear plan to immediately improve conditions for passengers. This includes a shutdown of the advertising boards from today to review their use.

“We know Euston needs a permanent solution and are working hard to agree this – but these immediate steps will help to alleviate some of the issues the station has been facing.”

Reviewing how the screen is used is part of a five-point plan aimed at improving the station.

Other measures include creating more concourse space and enhancing how the station operates during disruption.

Gary Walsh, route director for West Coast South, said: “Passengers haven’t received the experience they deserve at Euston recently and we need to do better.

“Our five-point plan will help improve things for passengers in the short term by creating more space, providing better passenger information, and working as an industry to improve the reliability of train services on the West Coast Main Line.”

The Telegraph reported earlier this week that bosses at the train station had begun talks with French advertising giant JCDecaux, which owns the screen, seeking permission to display information at times of severe disruption on the West Coast Main Line, Europe’s busiest rail artery.

Known as the Euston Motion+, the screen went live in January with an ad campaign devised by Saatchi & Saatchi for energy company Ovo.