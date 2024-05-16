Euronext Paris Growth Leaders With High Insider Stakes May 2024

As of May 2024, the French market, along with broader European indices, has shown resilience with the CAC 40 Index climbing by 3.29%, buoyed by better-than-expected corporate earnings and a growing sentiment that central banks might soon reduce interest rates. This optimistic backdrop sets an intriguing stage for investors interested in growth companies with high insider ownership, which are often seen as having aligned interests between management and shareholders, potentially fostering long-term value creation amid favorable market conditions.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In France

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth VusionGroup (ENXTPA:VU) 13.3% 25.8% Groupe OKwind Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALOKW) 24.8% 37.7% WALLIX GROUP (ENXTPA:ALLIX) 19.9% 101.4% La Française de l'Energie (ENXTPA:FDE) 20.1% 37.6% OSE Immunotherapeutics (ENXTPA:OSE) 25.1% 92.9% Adocia (ENXTPA:ADOC) 12.9% 104.5% Icape Holding (ENXTPA:ALICA) 30.2% 30% Arcure (ENXTPA:ALCUR) 21.6% 41.7% Munic (ENXTPA:ALMUN) 29.2% 150% MedinCell (ENXTPA:MEDCL) 16.6% 68.8%

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Lectra SA offers industrial intelligence solutions tailored for the fashion, automotive, and furniture sectors, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.28 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its operations across the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions, totaling €170.33 million and €110.28 million respectively.

Insider Ownership: 19.6%

Lectra, a French growth company with high insider ownership, is trading at 17.9% below its estimated fair value, highlighting potential undervaluation. The company's earnings are expected to grow by 28.6% annually over the next three years, outpacing the broader French market's 10.9%. However, its revenue growth forecast of 11.3% per year lags behind the significant growth threshold but still exceeds the French market average of 5.8%. Recent financial results show a slight dip in net income and EPS compared to last year's same quarter despite an increase in sales from EUR 123.65 million to EUR 129.56 million.

ENXTPA:LSS Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: OVH Groupe S.A. is a global provider of public and private cloud services, shared hosting, and dedicated server solutions, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.22 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from public cloud (€140.71 million), private cloud (€514.59 million), and web cloud services (€179.45 million).

Insider Ownership: 10.5%

OVH Groupe, a French growth company with significant insider ownership, reported an increase in half-year sales to €486.09 million from €439.34 million, alongside a reduced net loss of €17.24 million compared to last year's €26.59 million. The appointment of Benjamin Revcolevschi as head of operations is expected to boost innovation and international expansion efforts. Despite its high revenue growth forecast at 11.3% annually, OVH's share price remains volatile and its Return on Equity is projected to stay low at 3.8% over the next three years.

ENXTPA:OVH Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Solutions 30 SE offers support solutions for new digital technologies across several European countries including France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland, and Spain, with a market capitalization of approximately €237.61 million.

Operations: The company generates €1.06 billion from its Computer Services segment.

Insider Ownership: 16.2%

Solutions 30 SE, a French growth company with high insider ownership, is trading at 35.7% below its fair value and is expected to become profitable within three years, with an anticipated profit growth of nearly 100% per year. Despite a volatile share price recently, the company has reaffirmed its earnings guidance for 2024, expecting revenue growth acceleration in key European markets. This outlook is supported by significant contracts like the recent comprehensive deal to upgrade Flanders' electricity network over the next five years.

ENXTPA:S30 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

