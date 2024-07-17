Euronext Paris Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And 10% Revenue Growth

As global markets react to easing inflation and shifting economic indicators, France's CAC 40 Index has shown resilience, reflecting a cautiously optimistic outlook among investors. In this context, exploring growth companies with high insider ownership on the Euronext Paris can provide insights into firms potentially well-positioned for sustained expansion amidst these evolving market conditions.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In France

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth VusionGroup (ENXTPA:VU) 13.5% 25.2% Groupe OKwind Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALOKW) 24.8% 30.8% Adocia (ENXTPA:ADOC) 11.9% 63% Icape Holding (ENXTPA:ALICA) 30.2% 26.2% La Française de l'Energie (ENXTPA:FDE) 20.1% 31.9% Arcure (ENXTPA:ALCUR) 21.4% 27.5% S.M.A.I.O (ENXTPA:ALSMA) 17.3% 35.2% Munic (ENXTPA:ALMUN) 29.4% 149.2% MedinCell (ENXTPA:MEDCL) 16.4% 69.6% OSE Immunotherapeutics (ENXTPA:OSE) 25.6% 5.9%

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MedinCell S.A. is a French pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of long-acting injectable medications across multiple therapeutic areas, with a market capitalization of approximately €424.28 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from the pharmaceuticals segment, totaling €11.95 million.

Insider Ownership: 16.4%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 43.8% p.a.

MedinCell, a French biotech firm, is poised for substantial growth with an expected revenue increase of 43.8% annually. Despite recent setbacks in clinical trials, such as the Phase 3 trial for F14 not meeting its primary endpoint, there were positive secondary outcomes that could support alternative approval strategies. The company's share price remains volatile, and while currently trading below its estimated fair value, it faces challenges like shareholder dilution and a significant net loss of €25.04 million in the latest fiscal year report.

ENXTPA:MEDCL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: OVH Groupe S.A. is a global provider of public and private cloud services, shared hosting, and dedicated server solutions, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.04 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through three main segments: Public Cloud (€169.01 million), Private Cloud (€589.61 million), and Web cloud (€185.43 million).

Insider Ownership: 10.5%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 10.8% p.a.

OVH Groupe, a French cloud services provider, is set to grow with expected profitability in three years and revenue growth forecasted at 10.8% annually, outpacing the French market's 5.7%. Despite a highly volatile share price and a forecast low return on equity of 1.7%, recent innovations like the launch of ADV-Gen3 Bare Metal servers featuring advanced AMD processors highlight its commitment to technological leadership and market responsiveness. The company’s strategic hires and product expansions indicate a focus on scaling operations sustainably while enhancing global competitiveness.

ENXTPA:OVH Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: VusionGroup S.A. specializes in offering digitalization solutions for commerce across Europe, Asia, and North America, with a market capitalization of approximately €2.26 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through the installation and maintenance of electronic shelf labels, contributing approximately €801.96 million.

Insider Ownership: 13.5%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 21.9% p.a.

VusionGroup is poised for substantial growth, with earnings expected to increase by 25.2% annually, outperforming the French market's forecast of 10.9%. Despite a highly volatile share price, the company's strong insider ownership and recent technological implementations at Hy-Vee highlight its innovative edge in retail solutions. This includes real-time pricing updates and in-store fulfillment enhancements, which not only streamline operations but also offer sustainability benefits by reducing waste and operational costs.

ENXTPA:VU Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Summing It All Up

