Euronext Paris Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership August 2024

As of August 2024, the French market has shown resilience amid global economic uncertainties, with the CAC 40 Index posting a modest gain of 0.25% in response to mixed signals from various sectors. Despite concerns about consumer demand and manufacturing data, investor confidence remains buoyed by strategic insider ownership in growth companies. In this environment, stocks with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate strong confidence from those who know the company best. This article highlights three such growth companies listed on Euronext Paris that demonstrate this promising trait.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In France

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Groupe OKwind Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALOKW) 24.8% 36% VusionGroup (ENXTPA:VU) 13.4% 25.7% Adocia (ENXTPA:ADOC) 11.9% 63% Icape Holding (ENXTPA:ALICA) 30.2% 35.1% Arcure (ENXTPA:ALCUR) 21.4% 27.5% La Française de l'Energie (ENXTPA:FDE) 19.9% 31.9% S.M.A.I.O (ENXTPA:ALSMA) 17.3% 35.2% Munic (ENXTPA:ALMUN) 29.4% 149.2% OSE Immunotherapeutics (ENXTPA:OSE) 25.6% 5.9% MedinCell (ENXTPA:MEDCL) 15.8% 71.1%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Lectra SA provides industrial intelligence solutions for the fashion, automotive, and furniture markets across Northern Europe, Southern Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific with a market cap of €982.97 million.

Operations: The company generates €172.65 million from the Americas and €118.54 million from the Asia-Pacific region, with a segment adjustment of €209.13 million.

Insider Ownership: 19.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 32.6% p.a.

Lectra SA, a growth company with high insider ownership in France, reported half-year sales of €262.29 million, up from €239.55 million the previous year. However, net income decreased to €12.51 million from €14.47 million. Despite this, earnings are forecast to grow 32.59% annually over the next three years, significantly outpacing the French market's average growth rate of 12.2%. The stock is trading at 50% below estimated fair value and analysts expect a price increase of 33.3%.

ENXTPA:LSS Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies, with a market cap of €4.85 billion.

Operations: Eurazeo SE generates revenue through private equity and venture capital activities, focusing on growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies.

Insider Ownership: 12.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 37.6% p.a.

Eurazeo, with significant insider ownership, is expected to see revenue growth of 45.2% annually, outpacing the French market's 5.8%. Despite a net loss of €104.56 million for H1 2024 and a basic loss per share of €1.43, earnings are forecast to grow 37.63% per year and the stock trades at 83.6% below its estimated fair value. Analysts expect a price rise of nearly 40%, although return on equity is projected to be modest at 10.5%.

ENXTPA:RF Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: VusionGroup S.A. offers digitalization solutions for commerce across Europe, Asia, and North America and has a market cap of €2.14 billion.

Operations: VusionGroup S.A. generates revenue of €801.96 million from installing and maintaining electronic shelf labels across Europe, Asia, and North America.

Insider Ownership: 13.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 25.7% p.a.

VusionGroup, with high insider ownership, is forecasted to achieve annual revenue growth of 21.3%, significantly outpacing the French market's 5.8%. Earnings are expected to grow by 25.74% annually, surpassing the market average of 12.2%. Despite recent share price volatility, analysts predict a potential price increase of 44.5%. The recent partnership with Ace Hardware to implement digital shelf labels further underscores VusionGroup’s innovative edge and growth potential in the retail technology sector.

ENXTPA:VU Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

