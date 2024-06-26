Euronext Paris Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And At Least 28% Earnings Growth

Amidst a backdrop of moderate gains and optimistic monetary policies across European markets, France's CAC 40 Index notably advanced by 1.67%, reflecting a broader positive sentiment. In such an environment, growth companies with high insider ownership in France present a compelling profile, potentially benefiting from aligned interests between management and shareholders and robust earnings growth.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In France

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth VusionGroup (ENXTPA:VU) 13.5% 25.2% Groupe OKwind Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALOKW) 24.8% 30.8% Adocia (ENXTPA:ADOC) 12.1% 104.5% OSE Immunotherapeutics (ENXTPA:OSE) 25.6% 79.3% Icape Holding (ENXTPA:ALICA) 30.2% 26.1% Arcure (ENXTPA:ALCUR) 21.4% 42.4% Solutions 30 (ENXTPA:S30) 16.2% 102.6% La Française de l'Energie (ENXTPA:FDE) 20.1% 34.2% Munic (ENXTPA:ALMUN) 29.4% 150% MedinCell (ENXTPA:MEDCL) 16.4% 74.6%

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Lectra SA offers industrial intelligence solutions tailored for the fashion, automotive, and furniture sectors across Northern Europe, Southern Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.06 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions, totaling €170.33 million and €110.28 million respectively.

Insider Ownership: 19.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 28.6% p.a.

Lectra, a growth-oriented company with high insider ownership in France, reported a slight decline in net income and EPS in Q1 2024, despite an increase in sales to €129.56 million. Analysts predict the stock price could rise by 27.7%, underpinned by expected earnings growth of 28.6% per year, outpacing the French market's forecast of 11%. However, its revenue growth projection of 11.3% annually trails behind the more aggressive industry benchmarks of 20% per year.

ENXTPA:LSS Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MedinCell S.A. is a French pharmaceutical company that specializes in developing long-acting injectable medications across various therapeutic areas, with a market capitalization of approximately €392.90 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from the pharmaceutical sector, totaling €11.95 million.

Insider Ownership: 16.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 74.6% p.a.

MedinCell, a French biotech firm, experienced a revenue decrease to €11.95 million and reduced its net loss to €25.04 million in 2024. Despite setbacks in its Phase 3 trial for F14, which did not meet the primary endpoint, there were improvements in secondary outcomes like knee mobility and swelling. The company's revenue is expected to grow by 42.9% annually, outpacing the French market's 5.8%. However, MedinCell faces challenges with a highly volatile share price and less than one year of cash runway.

ENXTPA:MEDCL Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: OVH Groupe S.A. is a global provider of public and private cloud services, shared hosting, and dedicated server solutions, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.01 billion.

Operations: OVH Groupe's revenue is generated primarily from its Private Cloud segment at €514.59 million, followed by Public Cloud and Web cloud segments, which contribute €140.71 million and €179.45 million respectively.

Insider Ownership: 10.5%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 101.5% p.a.

OVH Groupe, a French cloud services provider, is poised for notable growth with expected profitability within three years and an annual earnings increase of 101.5%. Despite a low forecasted return on equity at 3.7%, revenue growth projections stand at 10.9% annually, surpassing the French market's 5.8%. Recent leadership enhancements, including the appointment of Celine Choussy as Chief Marketing Officer and Benjamin Revcolevschi overseeing operations, underscore a strategic push towards innovation and international expansion.

ENXTPA:OVH Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

