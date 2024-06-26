Euronext Paris Dividend Stocks To Watch In June 2024

As the French market shows resilience with a notable 1.67% rise in the CAC 40 Index, investors are keenly observing trends and potential opportunities within Euronext Paris. In this context, dividend stocks remain a focal point for those looking to capitalize on steady income streams amidst broader economic shifts and monetary policy adjustments.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In France

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Samse (ENXTPA:SAMS) 9.47% ★★★★★★ Rubis (ENXTPA:RUI) 7.31% ★★★★★★ CBo Territoria (ENXTPA:CBOT) 6.82% ★★★★★★ SCOR (ENXTPA:SCR) 7.12% ★★★★★☆ VIEL & Cie société anonyme (ENXTPA:VIL) 4.00% ★★★★★☆ Arkema (ENXTPA:AKE) 4.13% ★★★★★☆ Teleperformance (ENXTPA:TEP) 3.90% ★★★★★☆ Sanofi (ENXTPA:SAN) 4.14% ★★★★★☆ Exacompta Clairefontaine (ENXTPA:ALEXA) 4.53% ★★★★★☆ Piscines Desjoyaux (ENXTPA:ALPDX) 7.87% ★★★★★☆

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Carrefour SA operates a diverse range of food and non-food retail stores across multiple formats and channels in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a market capitalization of approximately €9.36 billion.

Operations: Carrefour SA generates €39.02 billion from its operations in France, €24.27 billion from Europe (excluding France), and €22.54 billion in Latin America.

Dividend Yield: 6.3%

Carrefour's dividend yield stands at 6.3%, ranking it in the top 25% of French dividend payers. Despite a history of fluctuating dividends, recent years show improvement with a stable payout ratio of 66.8% and an even more reassuring cash payout ratio at 21.1%. Earnings are expected to grow by 10.9% annually, supporting future dividends, although the company grapples with high debt levels and lower profit margins year-on-year (1.1%, down from last year's 1.7%).

ENXTPA:CA Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates in the gaming and distribution sector both in France and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately €6.05 billion.

Operations: La Française des Jeux Société anonyme generates revenue through three primary segments: Lottery, which brings in €1.94 billion, Sport Betting and Online Gaming Open to Competition at €0.52 billion, and Adjacent Activities contributing €0.17 billion.

Dividend Yield: 5.4%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme offers a dividend yield of 5.44%, placing it in the top quartile of French dividend payers. Recent approval at the AGM for a €1.78 per share dividend reflects positive sentiment, supported by a robust earnings growth of 38.1% over the past year and forecasted annual earnings growth of 4.94%. Despite its relatively short dividend history, both earnings and cash flows adequately cover payouts with ratios at 79.9% and 65.3%, respectively, suggesting sustainability amid trading at 24.6% below estimated fair value and anticipated price gains of 21.6%.

ENXTPA:FDJ Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Wendel is a private equity firm focused on middle-market and later-stage equity financing through leveraged buyouts and acquisitions, with a market capitalization of approximately €3.70 billion.

Operations: Wendel's revenue is generated through several segments, including CPI (€128 million), ACAMS (€91.60 million), Stahl (€913.50 million), Scalian (€126.80 million), and Bureau Veritas (€5.87 billion).

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

Wendel recently increased its dividend to €4.00 per share, marking a 25% rise from the previous year, signaling confidence despite challenges. However, the dividend yield of 4.68% lags behind the top quartile in France at 5.43%. While cash flows support dividends with a low payout ratio of 14.7%, earnings coverage is weak with a high payout ratio of 301.9%. The stock trades at a significant discount of 42.6% below estimated fair value, with analysts expecting a potential price increase of 35.3%.

ENXTPA:MF Dividend History as at Jun 2024

